Suspected car thieves fired shots at victim after being caught in the act, police say

A shooting is under investigation in Georgetown.

According to police, officers responded around 3 Wednesday morning to a shots-fired call on Dorchester Drive.

The victim told officers he had heard a radio playing in front of his home and went out to check it out. While standing on his front porch the victim says he saw two people attempting to steal his neighbor's car. When the suspects noticed the victim on the porch, they got out of the vehicle and began running from the area.

As they were running at least two shots were fired at the victim with one bullet hitting the front of the house and going into the living room. Thankfully, the victim was not hit.

Police say, in addition to the stolen vehicle on Dorchester Drive, officers also found another vehicle in the area that had been stolen from the Harmony Ridge Neighborhood earlier in the evening. Police say they believe both of the incidents are connected.

If you have any information or home surveillance footage in either of these areas please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820. You may also send in your tips via the RELAY App.