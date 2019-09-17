Suspects accused of attempting to steal from Scott County EMA vehicles

Investigators say an unknown suspect will likely face trespassing and theft charges after surveillance video shows him attempting to steal from Scott County emergency vehicles.

Unidentified Scott County suspect caught on surveillance camera. (Scott County Sheriff's Office)

The surveillance video shows a man getting out and walking into the fire station on U.S. 25. The cameras also caught him on another part of the property walking between emergency management vehicles and carrying out items found in those trucks.

Firefighters say they found the man in the bay, and Scott County Sergeant Eddie Hart says the man dropped the items he had collected and ran.

"It's clear from everything a theft was trying to take place here, but he was interrupted. That person, for whatever reason, decided to run off. We'd like to speak to him and kind of find out what the motive was behind it," said Hart.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office does want to hear from anyone who may recognize the passenger who was walking around or even the person driving the vehicle the passenger got inside to leave the scene.

Investigators say so far the tips they have received haven't led them to their suspect.