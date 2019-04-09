Suspect's mother thinks toddler grandson set deadly Laurel County fire

The mother of a man accused of murdering his toddler son in a Laurel County fire doesn't believe her son would commit those crimes.

Vaughn Brock, 26, appeared in court Tuesday as he faces charges of murder and arson in the death of his toddler son Joseph "Cash" Brock at a home on Reams Lane. The boy was found in a washing machine, according to Brock's arrest citation.

Court records revealed Vaughn Brock told police that he fell asleep while smoking a joint and woke up to the trailer filled with smoke. He ran away from the fire and was found days later at a home in Keavy.

A detective said Brock's story is inconsistent with the evidence troopers gathered in the investigation while testifying.

Brock's attorney claimed there is a lack of evidence against his client, but the judge found probable cause after listening to Kentucky State Police testify. The case will be presented to a grand jury.

Brock's mother was at court for the hearing and defended her son following his appearance, saying Vaughn loved his child "unconditionally." She said she thinks her grandson may have started the fire instead of her son.

“Cash acted up every day," Angie Brock said. "What child his age don’t act up every day?”

Brock said her grandson was once found with a cigarette lighter, and she is theorizing that Cash may have been the one to spark the fire that eventually took his life.

“I think Cash got up and got a hold of one of those lighters, and the little feller accidentally set the house on fire," Angie Brock said. "I believe that with all my heart and soul.”

Angie Brock believes Vaughn Brock tried to re-enter the home to save his son, but people at the trailer park wouldn't let him.

Vaughn Brock remains in the Laurel County Detention Center where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.