Suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Ky. extended through May 31

The suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Kentucky has been extended yet again due to the state's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kentucky Supreme Court initially called for the suspension from March 16 through April 10. The court then extended that April 24.

Tuesday, the Kentucky Supreme Court further extended the suspension through May 31.

The Supreme Court has said there will be exceptions for emergency matters.

The Supreme Court says judges should use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings.