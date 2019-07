The Lexington Fire Department is investigating another string of dumpster fires in a neighborhood that's all too familiar with suspicious fires.

Major Jordan Saas said there were three dumpster fires around 1:30 Friday morning. Two of the fires were along Hill Rise Drive. The third was along nearby Alexandria Avenue.

The Hill Rise Drive area saw more than a dozen suspicious fires in 2012.

Investigators said it's too early to say if the most recent fires were arson.