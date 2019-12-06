Sustainable solutions can help avoid holiday waste

Presents are being wrapped and placed underneath trees. Wrapping paper will be torn off and thrown away in just a few short weeks. The holiday season can bring a lot of waste, but their are a few easy ways to make it more sustainable.

"There's many ways to celebrate in a more sustainable way- rethinking our wrapping," Esther Moberly, the Waste, Recycling, and Trucking Manager at the University of Kentucky, said. "Reuse things like reusable bags or a scarf instead of wrapping paper."

Or you could even opt for a present that doesn't need to be wrapped in the first place.

"You don't have to give a specific gift," Moberly said. "You can give an experience. Coupons to go to the movies, go to bowling, go out to eat, something like that."

Those trees that the presents are sitting under have sustainable solutions as well. If you opt for a real tree, it is recyclable.

"If you do have a natural one then take advantage of the city's composting program after you are done with it," Moberly said. "Take all the tinsel, all the lights and stuff off, put it on the curb, and the city will pick it up."

That's in Lexington. The city also has a recycling program for holiday lights.

No matter what way you choose to make the holiday more sustainable, any little bit helps. Other sustainable ideas including buying locally sourced food and avoiding single use plates and utensils.