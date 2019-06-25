Swat surround man accused of shooting at Kentucky officer

A SWAT team in Cincinnati has surrounded a man accused of shooting at a northern Kentucky police officer.

Our reporting partners at Fox 19 in Cincinnati are on the scene. The situation is ongoing.

Jacob Julick, 27, allegedly shot at Lakeside Park police officers on Dixie Highway in Erlanger on June 6 after police say he fled from a traffic stop. Police say they chased Julick from downtown Covington over the weekend, but were unable to apprehend him due to erratic driving.

Julick reportedly called his mother, Mary, panicked and “didn’t know what to do.”

The Kenton County commonwealth attorney says Julick can expect to be charged with a long list of crimes, including the attempted murder of police officers.