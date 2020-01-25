Sweating for surgeries... for 25 straight hours

Not for just one hour.. or two hours... but for 25 straight hours folks at Aspire Fitness were workin' it to raise awareness and funds for a local organization.

"We started at 5 o'clock on Friday and we have continued until now and we will finish up at 6 o'clock today," Aspire Fitness gym owner, Josh Bowen, said. "So that's 25 hours, on the hour every hour, or a different fitness class."

Their goal is to raise over $51,000 for Surgery on Sunday, a nonprofit that provides outpatient surgery for those in need. That would bring Aspire Fitness's donation total for the past five years to over $200,000. The gym is very driven in helping out others, especially when it comes to their health.

"We are really passionate about the community of Lexington, make sure everyone has the health care that they need," Bowen said. "People fall through the cracks so these are individuals that can't afford routine surgeries because they either don't have insurance or are under insured. So we want to be able to reach out to the community and help those people."

The name of the gym says it all. They want to make big strides and big changes.

"In order to change the world you have to change yourself, so in order for us to do that we have to look within ourselves," Bowen said. "By changing ourselves and being a better person we can obviously help the community of Lexington and the state of Kentucky... the whole world."

Aspire... to inspire.

