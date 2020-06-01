Sylvester Stallone narrates upcoming ‘Rocky’ documentary

The Italian Stallion is back for another round.

Sylvester Stallone narrated an upcoming documentary about the original “Rocky” movie titled “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic.”

It’s a blend of “Rocky” director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsals and behind-the-scenes footage.

Stallone, who’s now 73, was a relatively unknown actor when he wrote the original “Rocky” screenplay and starred in the 1976 film.

The low-budget movie became a box office knockout, going on to win three Academy Awards including Best Picture.

It spawned seven sequels, the most recent being 2018's "Creed II.”

The documentary comes out digitally on iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon on June 9.

