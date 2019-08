Chart-topping rapper T.I. is headlining an October concert at Rupp Arena, and tickets are going on sale in a matter of days.

T.I. will be joined by Gunna, Young Dolph and YK Osiris for Boo Fest on Oct. 25.

The rappers will perform their collaborative hits along with their own individual songs.

Tickets start at $39 and go on sale Aug. 20 at the Rupp Arena box office or Ticketmaster. You can also call for tickets at (859) 233-3535.

More artists may be added to the event.