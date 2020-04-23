TMMK confirms workers to return May 4

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) has confirmed they will return to production on Monday, May 4.

A statement released from Toyota reads, “Toyota is announcing all North American Manufacturing and support facilities will return to work with production gradually starting on Monday, May 4. Transportation, including critical manufacturing, is an essential industry, defined by federal and state governments, which provides mobility to so many, including medical providers, grocery store workers, and others. Returning to production allows us to maintain a steady supply of products based on expected demand from our customers.”

Additional steps are being taken by the company to ensure workers return to a safe and healthy environment. Those will include health screenings and temperature readings at gates into TMMK facilities, staggered start/stop times to aid with social distancing, new sanitizing protocols, and more.

A spokesperson from TMMK says workers will not return immediately to their normal production pace. During the first week, the company will focus on re-orienting workers and acclimating them to new protocols and procedures.

