TMMK shutting down for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday

All of Toyota's North American plants will shut down Monday and Tuesday.

The shutdown includes the Georgetown plant, which will also be closed for Saturday, which was a scheduled production day for that plant.

We're told the shut down is a production adjustment due to the anticipation of a decline in market demand due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Toyota says a thorough cleaning of its facilities will also be done during the shutdown.

Toyota said moving forward they will also implement further steps to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Steps include limiting the number of people team members are exposed to by reducing shift overlap and cleaning between shifts.

They will also be implementing social distancing where possible, such as changing the layout of break rooms so people won't be near each other.

We're told team members will get paid for those days they aren’t working.

Production is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, but Toyota officials tell us the plan is pretty fluid.