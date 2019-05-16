TMZ: Ric Flair hospitalized with 'very serious' medical emergency

TMZ is reporting legendary professional wrestler Ric Flair is back in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The website reports Flair was in Atlanta when he was rushed to the hospital in a situation that is being described as "very serious."

Flair nearly died in 2017 after suffering a serious illness where he was given a small chance to survive. He underwent intestinal surgery in 2018 in an effort to reverse some of the effects of his 2017 emergency surgery.

Ric Flair's hall-of-fame wrestling career spanned decades, and he is known for saying "Woo!" as a part of his "Nature Boy" gimmick.

Flair celebrated his 70th birthday in February.