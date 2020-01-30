TN clinic suspected of supplying KY pill mills goes up in flames

Crews responded to a large fire early Thursday morning at the office of Dr. David Bruce Coffey in Oneida, Tenn.

Fire at a medical clinic in Oneida, Tennessee (WVLT)

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters said Dr. Coffey's office and the pharmacy next to it are impacted.

Federal and state authorities raided Dr. Coffey's office in June 2018.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the federal government wants to seize $1.6 million linked to Dr. Coffey.

The Drug Enforcement Agency suspects Coffey illegally prescribed millions of pills to drug traffickers in Tennessee and southern Kentucky, fueling drug addiction in both states.

This is a developing story.

