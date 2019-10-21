TONIGHT: WKYT investigates domestic violence and justice for victims

It’s likely that someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Kentucky, it’s estimated at least 775,000 women will experience domestic violence at some time in their lifetime. A court official in Jessamine county reached out to WKYT about a case of domestic violence. A woman was beaten so badly the victim’s advocate told us the woman was crying blood in the hospital.

Her husband was charged with a felony assault, but a year later the Commonwealth’s Attorney dismissed the felony charge. But why? That led us to take a closer look at that case, but also a broader view of what happens to victims in the courts, and why so many victims choose not to want to pursue charges against the abuser.

Tonight at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WKYT we will examine some of the issues and challenges with domestic violence cases. At 6:30 p.m. on the CW Lexington, we will devote the entire newscast to domestic violence with six experts for a live, in-depth discussion.

You can click here to find resources for help.