TONIGHT: WKYT investigates domestic violence and justice for victims

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s likely that someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Kentucky, it’s estimated at least 775,000 women will experience domestic violence at some time in their lifetime. A court official in Jessamine county reached out to WKYT about a case of domestic violence. A woman was beaten so badly the victim’s advocate told us the woman was crying blood in the hospital.

Her husband was charged with a felony assault, but a year later the Commonwealth’s Attorney dismissed the felony charge. But why? That led us to take a closer look at that case, but also a broader view of what happens to victims in the courts, and why so many victims choose not to want to pursue charges against the abuser.

Tonight at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WKYT we will examine some of the issues and challenges with domestic violence cases. At 6:30 p.m. on the CW Lexington, we will devote the entire newscast to domestic violence with six experts for a live, in-depth discussion.

You can click here to find resources for help.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus