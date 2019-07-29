TSA: Missile launcher found in checked bag at Maryland airport

BALTIMORE (WKYT) - The Transportation Security Administration says officers found a missile launcher in a checked bag at a Maryland airport.
The missile launcher was found at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Monday morning.
The TSA says the man who had it was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir.
TSA public affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted the man "should have picked up a keychain instead."
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is located between the two major cities and services both metropolitan areas.