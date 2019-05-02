TSA agents are ready for a big travel weekend. Are you?

Derby Weekend is one of the busiest for Blue Grass Airport, in fact, they have a nickname for it.

"We're prepped for it,” says TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell. “We kind of get used to it every year as being the ‘Derby Rush,’ as we call it."

TSA agents are expecting the rush to hit Sunday, with an expected 2,800 travelers between 9 a.m. and noon.

"If you're traveling that day, we recommend you get to the airport with two hours, to have enough time to get through the check in process," says Howell.

Another way to make sure you make it to your flight fast? Make sure you aren’t packing any prohibited items.

"Most of the time people just forget that they have items left in their bags or in their pocket, or on their keychain," says TSA Training Instructor Laraine Skorich.

Items like pocket knives, pepper spray, stun guns, and bullets are not allowed. Liquids larger than 3.4 ounces aren't allowed either.

"If you're going to the Derby and want to bring back some souvenirs - bourbon or some wine from the local wineries, distilleries – you're going to want to put those in a checked bag, as well."

Today, TSA agents put together a table display of prohibited items they have collected this past year from Blue Grass Airport passengers. From brass knuckles and switchblades, to hand tools and bottles of mouthwash – the one thing they have in common: they can slow down an already busy day of flying.

"Because if you think about it, every time we have to stop and look in a bag for something that's larger than it's supposed to be or an item you're not supposed to have, that's just slowing it down and causing an officer to have to spend more time focusing on that instead of making everything move a lot faster."

The less they have to take, the faster, they say, you can get to your gate.

You can find a full list of items allowed by the TSA on their website. Click here to learn more.

