TSA officials give top tips for flying during Thanksgiving week

With more suitcase wheels in line, wheels going up in the sky can be delayed. Passengers should have a plan B ready to go.

Anastasia Wilson is used to traveling with her young children.

"We definitely pack lots of toys, coloring books, cards, cars, all kinds of stuff, little snacks here and there," she said.

Before heading to the airport, download the airline's app to get notifications about flight times, gate changes and more. Having an electronic boarding pass will mean having one less item to hold onto.

Holiday travel means it's extra important to get to the airport early.

"We've gotten there two to three hours early and we've still been really super behind, and especially with the bigger airports, you have to get there extra early," Wilson said.

Before you head for the security line, make sure to check bags for food items that may or may not be allowed. According to TSA if it sprays, spills, spreads, pumps or pours, it's got to go into a checked bag.

Make sure any knives, including those used for carving the turkey, are also in a checked bag.

Save time in line by wearing shoes that are easy to slip on and off, and pay attention to signs and TSA agents.

To make life even easier, enroll for TSA Pre-check.

Once on board, bring wipes to keep the germs away on vacation, and something to keep busy.

"It's a good thing I'm a college student there's all the homework assignments I have to catch up on, and when I get bored I just watch some shows" said Kidus Shiferawe, an EKU student traveling to Los Angeles for the week.

Some shows and movies on Netflix can be downloaded ahead of time to watch during the flight, or waiting for a delayed flight, because travelling this holiday season can be a whole lot of hurry up and wait.