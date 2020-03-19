TV med shows donate masks, Cannes delayed amid coronavirus

They may only play doctors on TV, but they're giving real-life help to hospitals that have taken a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fox medical series “The Resident” has donated some of its on-set masks and gowns to a hospital in Atlanta, where it shoots, and the ABC show “The Good Doctor” is moving to do the same in its home base of Vancouver, Canada.

Dr. Karen Law of Grady Memorial Hospital says on Instagram that the gear was a godsend for overburdened medical workers.

Also Thursday, organizers of the Cannes Film Festival postponed the annual cinematic extravaganza, and the next “Minions” movie was bumped from the summer schedule.