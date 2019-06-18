Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' giveaway set for Tuesday

If you love tacos, get ready to get happy - You can get one free from Taco Bell on Tuesday.

Thanks to the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion for the NBA Finals, people can get a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating locations between 2 and 6 p.m. local time.

Or they can order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the Taco Bell app.

There's no purchase necessary to get the free taco.

The promotion went into effect when the Golden State Warriors won over the Toronto Raptors in game 2 of the Finals, "stealing" a game on the road.

The Raptors won the championship in six games.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.