Takata air bags claim another life after Arizona crash

Another person has died from shrapnel hurled by a faulty Takata air bag inflator.

Honda says the death happened in Buckeye, Arizona, on June 8, 2018. The company says it was only told of the death recently.

The unidentified driver is the 24th person to be killed by the air bags worldwide. More than 200 people have been hurt.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the bags. But it can deteriorate due to high temperatures and humidity and explode too forcefully, spewing metal shrapnel.

Honda says the driver of a 2002 Honda Civic died in a hospital on June 11.