Take a virtual ride on Kings Island's newest roller roaster Orion

Kings Island has announced its newest roller coaster, which will debut in 2020 at the Ohio amusement park.

Orion will have the seventh-longest drop and the seventh-fastest speeds in the world. (Kings Island)

Orion is a 5,321-foot track that will feature a 300-foot drop and reach speeds of up to 91 mph. The theme park says that it will have the seventh-longest drop in the world and the seventh-fastest speeds in North America.

The roller coaster will be Kings Island's tallest, fastest and longest among its steel rides.

Orion's designer is the same firm that designed Banshee and Diamondback.