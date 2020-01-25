‘Take her out:’ Trump demands firing of ambassador to Ukraine in recording, attorney says

An audio recording, released by ABC News, appears to capture President Donald Trump demanding the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, who was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the time.

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to bipartisan group of the Nation's mayors in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The recording is from a 2018 dinner with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, according to Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy. He says the tape was made by Fruman and shared with Parnas shortly after it was recorded.

The House Intelligence Committee now has the recording.

“Get her out tomorrow. Take her out," a voice appearing to belong to Trump says.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post in April 2019.

The White House has commented saying every president has the right to place people in his administration who support his agenda and his policies.

