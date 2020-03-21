Tale of two states | Kentucky's COVID-19 battle much different than Tennessee's

The differences in how Kentucky and Tennessee are handling the coronavirus crisis is making the rounds on social media this weekend.

While the two states started the month with no cases of the virus, Tennessee’s number quickly rose the past week to 228 confirmed cases on Friday. Kentucky’s official number from Gov. Andy Beshear was 64 as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.

On the same day, Davidson County home of Nashville had 101 of Tennessee’s cases. The cases in Tennessee’s capital was considerably more than the entire state of Kentucky.

On March 6 when Kentucky announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the state’s governor issued a state of emergency. On March 16, Gov. Beshear announced that all bars and restaurants would close to dining.

While Tennessee saw its first confirmed case on March 5, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee didn’t issue a state of emergency until March 12 after the number of cases reached 18.

As the number of cases increased in Nashville, its mayor closed bars across hard-hit Davidson County and imposed limitations on restaurants on March 16.

Other Tennessee counties have also made similar moves because no statewide order was put in place.

A WKYT Investigates analysis of the cases in Kentucky and Tennessee also shows a significant difference in the ages of those with confirmed cases. In Tennessee, numbers skew toward younger patients, especially those in their 20s. In Kentucky, the age group with the most confirmed cases as of March 20 where those in their 60s.