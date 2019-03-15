Tanning salon criticized after posting ex-worker's personal information online

A local tanning salon deleted a Facebook post Thursday that listed a former employee's name and cell phone number after she missed her shift.

Calls and emails to Tiki Tan on Harvey Road in College Station were not immediately returned to KBTX.

We did speak with the former employee who said she was unaware of the online post until her phone began receiving threatening and harassing phone calls and text messages Thursday morning from strangers.

The employee, who asked that we not publish her name at this time, said she left town with friends and was unable to make it back in time for her shift.

"I tried to get my shift covered, but I wasn't able to find anyone to help," she said. "The next thing I knew my cell phone number was on Facebook. The owner, Charlene, is who posted it."

The post, which remained on Facebook for several hours before it was removed, received significant criticism by users who called the move "unprofessional." Only a few supported it.

This is the full post with the name and cell phone number removed:



"Good morning TIKI TAN-Harvey customers. We regret to inform you that this location is currently closed today until 3:30 due to the unprofessional and irresponsible actions of [name of employee], former TIKI TAN staff member, who chose to not show for her shift today without notice. As it is spring break management is in route to open the store however it will be delayed for 4 1/2 hours.

We regret the inconvenience that her actions have caused and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you.

Please call [employee's phone number here] to express your frustration and irritation for her lack of professionalism and inconvenience to you"

