Tapit Colt goes for $2.5 million in opening session at Keeneland's Yearling September Sale

The opening session of Keeneland's 76th September Yearling Sale was Monday afternoon. (Source: Keeneland)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening session of Keeneland's 76th September Yearling Sale resulted in Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin acquiring the two top-priced horses of the sale, paying over $2 million for each horse.

One of the horses was $2.5 million, the highest amount spent on a yearling at public auction in North America this year, according to a Keeneland press release. It's a colt by Tapit who is a half-brother to champion and 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist.

The other horse was $2.15 million and a son of Medaglia d'Oro, the first foal out of Grade 1 race winner Tara's Tango.

The sale continues through Sunday, Sept. 22.

 
