Tapit Colt goes for $2.5 million in opening session at Keeneland's Yearling September Sale

The opening session of Keeneland's 76th September Yearling Sale resulted in Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin acquiring the two top-priced horses of the sale, paying over $2 million for each horse.

One of the horses was $2.5 million, the highest amount spent on a yearling at public auction in North America this year, according to a Keeneland press release. It's a colt by Tapit who is a half-brother to champion and 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist.

The other horse was $2.15 million and a son of Medaglia d'Oro, the first foal out of Grade 1 race winner Tara's Tango.

The sale continues through Sunday, Sept. 22.