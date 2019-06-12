Target offers more child care, parental leave to employees

Updated: Wed 11:33 AM, Jun 12, 2019

(CNN) - Target is expanding its employee benefits, in hopes of attracting new workers.

The retailer announced Monday that starting this fall, its 350,000 part-time and full-time hourly employees will receive 20 days of backup child care or elder care through a partner network.

Employees will be able to bring their child to an in-network daycare center for $20 a day or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.

Target also will shift from offering its employees two weeks of paid parental leave to giving employees up to four weeks paid time off annually to care for a newborn or sick family member.

New moms at Target will get an additional six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave.

