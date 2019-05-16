Target to hire 70 workers for new downtown Lexington store

Target is set to open its brand new small-format store in downtown Lexington this summer, and the company plans to hire dozens of workers.

Store managers are already in the process of hiring employees, and they are looking to bring in a workforce of 70 by the time it opens.

"We look forward to meeting the needs of the neighborhood, while also providing our team meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills for their career," store director Crystal Stone said.

The small-format shop is set to open at the Hub On Campus near the University of Kentucky on South Limestone. This is Target's first small-format store in the state.

The company is placing these small-format stores in heavy urban areas or places where college students live.

Target asks that interested candidates apply at Target.com/careers before attending a job fair at the Target Hamburg location. The fair is May 20-24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.