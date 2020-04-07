Tasked with schoolwork help, many US parents lack English

As parents nationwide struggle with guiding their children's schooling from home, those who are themselves still learning the English language face particular challenges.

Before Mariana Luna can go over schoolwork with her daughters each day, her 9-year-old first has to help her understand what the assignments say. A Spanish speaker originally from Mexico, Luna also uses Google Translate on her phone.

There were more than 4.8 million English language learner students in public schools in 2016. U.S. Department of Education statistics indicate English language learners make up nearly 10% of total enrollment.