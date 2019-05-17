'Taste of the Bluegrass' aims to provide 1.5 million meals for hungry

They're eating to feed thousands in need.

On Friday, people packed Keeneland's Keene Barn & Entertainment Center for the 39th Annual "Taste of the Bluegrass."

The event features about 60 central Kentucky restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Guests have the chance to sample food and drinks all night.

"1,200 people come to Taste of the Bluegrass to be able to share a little bit of their good fortune with others who are less fortunate," said God's Pantry food bank CEO Michael Halligan.

The money raised from the event benefits God's Pantry, which helps about 250,000 people at risk for hunger in central and eastern Kentucky.

"We work with over 300 food pantry and meal programs in that 50 county area," Halligan said.

The organization is approaching a time of year where families are most at-risk for hunger with school ending.

"Kids who are getting free and reduced price lunch at school are not in school. Food bills go up. People who need assistance have greater needs in the summer," Halligan said.

The hope is this event will raise enough money to distribute enough food to create 1.5 million meals.

Special guest judges at the event this year included WKYT's Kristen Kennedy and Lee K. Howard, along with Food Network Star Jason Smith.