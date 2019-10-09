Tates Creek High School monitoring air quality

A press release from Fayette County Public School Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall says the school board is continually monitoring the indoor air quality at Tates Creek High School to "stay ahead of any issues that need to be addressed."

The school board approved plans in August for a brand new building.

Monitoring the issue in late August revealed that there were elevated carbon dioxide levels in some areas of TCHS, and the week before Labor Day the school's maintenance department determined that the air make up units were down in one area of the building, the press release says. Those units are meant to help regulate levels of carbon dioxide.

Repairs were made to those units, and and a reduction in carbon dioxide levels in some areas of the building were seen. However, since then, the school has issues with up to six of those units.

The installation process of several of the units have begun and the FCPS says they will continue to monitor the air quality levels.

"We have worked closely with district officials and faculty members to find an immediate solution to the carbon dioxide issue, while we excitedly anticipate a long-term solution with our new building," Tates Creek Principal Marty Mills said in the press release.

"The allegation that 'administrators at Tates Creek are telling parents they do not know how to fix the issue while having teachers and students still in the classroom,' is false," Mills said. "No one on my administrative team has spoken with any parent about carbon dioxide concerns. We have been diligent about seeking solutions and making accommodations for students and staff in the affected areas, including portable air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fans and class relocation."