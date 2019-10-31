Tates Creek campus briefly placed on heightened alert after nearby robbery, chase

The Tates Creek campus was placed on heightened alert Thursday afternoon after a robbery near the school.

Lexington police say a man in an apartment along Centre Parkway was eating lunch when someone with a gun forced their way in.

The man ran out of his apartment, reportedly passing a second suspect on his way in, and flagged down an officer.

Police spotted one of the suspects trying to get to a getaway car that had been left running in the parking lot.

An officer ran after that suspect and was able to arrest him at the park in front of the school. According to police, the suspect had a large amount of money on him.

The second suspect is still on the run.

The school campus was only on a heightened alert for a matter of minutes.

