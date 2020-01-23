Local expert shares tax preparation tips

W-2's and other tax forms are starting to come in, meaning tax season is upon us.

This photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa., shows 1040 tax forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A local tax expert shares some advice on what we should be doing now to get the most out of our returns later.

Katelin Segar is the office manager at Quality Tax. The first thing she suggests is to file early.

"Some bumps in the road that people may have is if they are missing a document when it comes to claiming a child on their tax return or if they are self-employed. You can claim your mileage, so if you're self-employed you can download the app mile log IQ," said Segar.

Kash, a self-employed local artist, says she has learned she can write off a lot of items that can further her music career down the road.

"I didn't realize that I could write off gas, I could write off expenses for videos, paying for transportation Ubers, gas receipts getting back and forth," said Kash.

There will be some major changes between the 2018-2019 tax season.

"One of the biggest benefits that people will start seeing now is that there is no penalty when it comes to health insurance now. So if you didn't have health insurance last tax season you got penalized for each individual that didn't have health insurance," said Segar.

Segar says that isn't the only benefit coming this tax season.

"Now there's a lot more tax benefits when it comes to putting in some money when it comes to your 401k, so a lot of people will see that benefit as well when it comes to their tax returns," said Segar.

Kash says she feels like she is maxed out on her return being a self-employed local musician with her receipts ready. She's already looking forward to next year.

"I feel like in 2021 I will be very much prepared and I plan on having a much bigger bank account because of proper investments, proper budgeting, proper preparing and planning," said Kash.

The deadline to file is April 15.