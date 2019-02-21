Tax refunds may be delayed due to IRS backlog

If you’re waiting for your tax refund, you might have to be a little more patient this year.

A new report from the tax payer advocate service finds there’s a huge backlog at the IRS, which is translating into paperwork delays and taxpayers’ calls for helps going unanswered.

According to that report, only a handful taxpayers’ calls were answered by the IRS during the shutdown and things didn’t get much better once that shutdown ended.

But the report says part of the problem was an existing backlog at the IRS before that shutdown even started.

The report says the IRS was already behind on integrating the new changes to tax laws, which included new withholding schedules forms and more.

When that shutdown finally ended IRS workers returned to more than 5 million pieces of mail that needed to be processed, which included 80,000 unaddressed responses to earned income tax credit audits from last year.

There was also 87,000 amended tax returns from last year that still had to be processed.

The report says the IRS also hadn’t yet filled out all the orders for W2 forms from companies which were supposed to be out by the end of January.