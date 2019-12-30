Taxis, ride shares brace for busy New Year’s Eve

As Kentuckians prepare to greet 2020 with celebrations at bars and with friends, ride share programs like Uber and Lyft, along with taxis, are hoping to make the roadways safe while taking advantage of one of the busiest days of the year.

QuickCab Taxi Service in Lexington say they are rolling out the fleet as they expect heavy crowds. The service says while they look forward to the extra business, they won’t turn anyone away that is in need of a safe ride – even if that means it comes free.

"If we see someone coming out of the bar and we know they have been drinking we will ask them if they want a ride just to keep them from driving,” said veteran taxi driver Louis Browning. “There is no need for anyone to drive intoxicated."

Safe Ride Kentucky is also hoping to make a difference by again partnering with the Kentucky Distillers Association donating more than $10,000 in Lyft ride credits to Kentuckians. As of Monday all the funds had been claimed.

Consumer experts report a tip to remember when dealing with ride shares is to schedule the ride in advance to avoid price surging among a busy New Year’s crowd. They also advise to always ride in a group and never alone, especially when intoxicated.

Other taxi services like QuickCab hope to help riders by some discounts. Regardless, drivers say the money spent is worth the money you could be spending to get out of jail.

“I would rather spend $20 to $30 to get a ride in a cab than $5,000 fighting a DUI charge.”

According to Kentucky State Police New Year’s averages the fewest number of deaths in comparison to other holidays.

