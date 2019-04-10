Taylor Swift sends flowers, letters to Kentucky woman following crash

A Kentucky woman recovering from a wreck received the surprise of her life from superstar musician Taylor Swift.

Newschannel 5 in Nashville reports Lindsay Sizemore of Marion was injured in a crash Mar. 31 and transported to Vanderbilt.

Sizemore, a big Taylor Swift fan, was surprised Tuesday when she received a letter and flowers from the chart-topping artist.

"‪I finally stopped crying long enough to post that Taylor Swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note," Sizemore said in a Facebook post. "I'm still in complete utter shock. Taylor Swift thank you so much. I love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me."

Sizemore joked in the post about how she attached a video of her "ugly happy crying" at her reaction to the surprise.

Swift wrote in the letter that she hoped the flowers brightened Sizemore's day.

Sizemore was scheduled to leave the hospital Wednesday.