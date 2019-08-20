Teacher, 2 aides charged in abuse of West Virginia autistic children

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office has announced the arrests of three former childcare workers after an investigation into abuse at an elementary school.

Former special education teacher Christina Lester, along with aides June Yurish and Kristin Douty, are charged with misdemeanor failure to report abuse or neglect.

The three are accused of verbally abusing autistic students and threatening them with physical violence. The complaint also accuses Berkeley Heights Elementary Principal Amber Boeckmann and Berkeley County Deputy Superintendent Margaret F. Kursey of trying to obscure evidence with a flawed investigation.

Prosecutors say the mother of one of the children found bruises on her child's arms when her daughter returned home from school. She placed a recording device in her daughter's hair before sending her to school two days later. The recording would have threats of violence and verbal abuse. She took the recording to police, who reported it to the school.

Court documents state Boeckmann didn't take a detailed statement from the aides, and she didn't separate them when discussing the matter. Boeckman would notify Kursey of the recording, and Kursey is accused of ordering the destruction of the recording. None of the teachers accused of abuse were terminated.

The mother would publicize the alleged abuse on her social media pages, which led to those involved being placed on administrative leave days later. The three have since resigned.

“These arrests send a strong message — that child abuse will not be tolerated and must be reported,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “We must continue working to ensure vulnerable children are protected, especially at school.”