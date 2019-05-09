Teacher accused of threatening Anderson Co. student appears in court

Chrystal Graham, the former teacher accused of threatening to cut off an Anderson Middle School student’s penis and shove it down his throat, was in court Thursday for a hearing on her charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Her attorney had already entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment.

In addition to threatening the seventh grader, Graham is also accused of flipping off another student.

Witnesses said this happened during a kickball game on the last day of school in May of 2017. The Anderson County Superintendent says Graham had already resigned from her position as a teacher about two weeks before that kickball game.

Court workers say the judge in the case asked why she wasn't charged with terroristic threatening. They said the county attorney would be looking at those charges.

Graham now lives in Campbellsville.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled on July 18.

