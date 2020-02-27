Teacher arrested, accused of sexually abusing student

A Kentucky teacher is no longer employed with a middle school after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.

News outlets report 57-year-old Derrick Elliott was arrested Wednesday at Russell Middle School.

He has been charged with second-degree sodomy in the case which a complaint states involved a student under the age of 14.

The Russell Independent Schools superintendent says Elliott is no longer allowed to return to district property.

The matter is being investigated by the Flatwoods Police Department.