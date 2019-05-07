Teacher sickout subpoenas case heard in federal court

The battle over teacher sickouts in Kentucky has made its way to federal court.

For more than an hour today, attorneys from both sides argued about the legality of using subpoenas to get the names of teachers who called in sick to rally in Frankfort. U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves has the responsibility of deciding whether to issue a restraining order against the Kentucky Labor Cabinet’s subpoena of teacher attendance records.

Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown said that even though the Kentucky Labor Cabinet already got the records from the Department of Education, it’s still a matter of declaring their rights going forward.

"There's not a single individual who doesn't cringe a little bit when they hear the word subpoena. That word and this action is being used specifically, I believe, to chill the actions of our teachers,” said Brown.

Brown also argued the case should be heard in state court, not federal court, which will be another motion for Judge Reeves to consider.

Judge Reeves did not make a decision today, and said he will likely not issue a written decision before the Friday deadline for subpoenas.

The sickouts themselves were often debated in arguing for and against the need for a restraining order. Today, General Counsel Steve Pitt said that teachers have the right to protest, but they don't have the right to break the law to do it.

"Anything that is done by a large number of people in a concerted effort to engage in a work stoppage violates the law here, whether it's to go to the Capitol, go to the mall or go to church, which is another constitutionally protected right,” Pitt said.

Pitt says it may or may not result in any punishment down the line. Right now they're just investigating, so there’s no need for an injunction, according to Pitt.

