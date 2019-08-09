Teachers have first day at Brenda Cowan Elementary School in Lexington

Lexington's newest elementary school, Brenda Cowan Elementary School, will welcome students next week.

The elementary school is named in honor of Brenda Cowan, the first African American woman firefighter in Lexington.

Friday, teachers began setting up their classrooms ahead of the first day.

"We'll be playing a jeopardy game with the students, just to help them learn the routines and procedures," said Haley Hamm, a fourth-grade teacher. "I love the impact you can make on students. I love that you can be a home away from home."

The new school is the largest elementary school ever built in Fayette County.

"We have focus walls for all of our students. Other than that, colors. Lots of colors," says Hamm.

Even though students have all the new amenities to look forward to, they also have an exciting curriculum in store.

"We're incorporating arts into the learning process," says Joshua Williams, the Principal at Brenda Cowan Elementary School.

The elementary school is named in honor of Brenda Cowan, the first African American woman firefighter in Lexington. She died in 2004 after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

"We were able to talk with people that worked with her and what she meant to the community. We're hoping we can give that same energy and effort," says Williams.

Brenda Cowan Elementary School will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.