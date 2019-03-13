Teachers monitoring bills as close of legislative session draws near

With only 3 working days left in the 2019 legislative session and several major issues still on the table, the clock is ticking down for lawmakers in Frankfort.

The legislature will meet Wednesday and Thursday before breaking for the veto period. Lawmakers will then return for the one remaining day and attempt to override any vetoes by the governor.

There are several bills still floating around that many eyes are watching, including medical marijuana, sports betting, bans on abortions, and bicycle helmet requirements for children. In addition to those bills, there are several education related bills which teachers say they are vigilantly watching, including House bill 525 which would reorganize the nomination and election process for the Teachers Retirement Board, as well as House bill 205 which would allow tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.

As for that tax credit bill both the sponsor of that bill and some groups like EdChoice, which advocates for school choice, say they do not believe that measure will pass this session.

For the second day in a row, and the fifth time this session, the state’s largest school district – Jefferson County Public Schools - is closed as hundreds of teachers plan to spend their day at the capitol. Fayette County, the state’s second largest district, is in school today, but is still represented at the capitol, sending delegations from more than a dozen schools. Bullitt County schools also closed Wednesday as teachers went to Frankfort.

The House is set to gavel in during the noon hour, while the Senate will get underway at 2 p.m.

