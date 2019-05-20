Teachers rally in Lexington ahead of primary elections

Many Kentucky teachers say they have a lot riding on Tuesday's primary election -- so they spent Monday evening rallying voters to the polls.

The rally organized by 120 Strong, gathered in front of the Fayette County Board of Education.

They say their goal of the rally is to encourage voters to vote.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes tracks absentee ballot totals as an indicator of Election Day turnout. Based on current statistics, Grimes projects Tuesday's turnout will be in the range of the 2015 primary election when nearly 12.6 percent of Kentuckians voted.

"There will be more people that will show up across Kentucky and visit Walmarts on Election Day than will show up and vote at the polls for who is going to run things in Frankfort," Grimes told WKYT's Bill Bryant on Kentucky Newsmakers, which aired Sunday morning. "We can do better. We should be doing better."

Educators say their message is as much about their desires for Frankfort as it is simply encouraging turnout.

"I wouldn't pass anyone on 12% effort," said Nema Brewer, co-founder of 120 Strong. "That is basically what you are doing Kentucky -- you are giving 12% of the effort. We are better than that and we need to show up at the polls tomorrow."

Other teachers say they came to spread their message about Governor Matt Bevin and why they do not want to see the incumbent have the possibility of a seconds term.

"Governor Bevin was elected in the last primary by 83 votes," said Henry Clay teacher Jeni Bolander. "If 83 votes had gone a different way or 83 more people had shown up, we might be looking at a different governor and that has made a big difference in my life over the past four years."

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.