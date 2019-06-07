Teachers take field trip to learn lessons about their students

Although school is out for the summer in Cabell County, the learning hasn't stopped.

Teachers and staff at Huntington East Middle School used Thursday to travel to the different areas their students live in.

Except the ones learning are teachers, not students. Teachers and staff at Huntington East Middle School used Thursday as a lesson.

They hopped on a school bus and rode around Huntington, going into the different areas that their students live.

"I think the teachers wanted to see where our student population is," said Susanne Ferguson, a counselor at Huntington East Middle. "I don't think many of us realized the wide span of the area that feeds into our school. We have seven feeder schools and I don't think we realized how far apart all of that is."

The teachers traveled to areas like Highlawn, down Route 2 and to Altizer.

"I was born and raised here and I have lived here all my life and some of the roads we have been on, I've never been on or realized they were in Huntington to tell you the truth," said Ferguson.

The teachers and staff were able to get a first-hand look at the areas where their students live. They learned the first student that attends school at Huntington East gets on the bus at about 6:15 a.m.

Assistant Principal Don Pennington says the main reason for the bus ride was to allow some of the new teachers at the school to see the areas where their students live and to get a better understand of what they face when they leave school.

"To get an actual visual, gives something real to them so that they know where the kids are coming from," said Pennington. "Relationships are more important than anything we teach these students. To see some of the background, and to give yourself a little empathy for these students, you can really attempt to help them and attempt to reach out to them because some of these kids fly under the radar. Nobody even really notices them. Maybe they come from a good background or a bad background, but the ones that come from the bad situations, one of the most important things we can do is keep showing up every single day, talking to these students so we can relate to them."

Pennington says this trip will give some new perspective to teachers as they head into the new year and will allow them to build better relationships with their students.

"I wanted to make it real for some of the new teachers, to see where your students actually come from and where they live," said Pennington.

"It's good to see where they are and where they come from and let the parents know that we care," said Ferguson.

There are just under 700 students that attend middle school at Huntington East.