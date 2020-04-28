Technical issues with new hotline add to Kentucky unemployment problems

Some additional help was supposed to be coming to Kentuckians trying to get through to file for unemployment.

Monday, the governor said there was going to be a new hotline to call for the people who have struggled to get through to operators.

People who have been having a lot of trouble getting through to unemployment have a new number to call, it was supposed to go online at 7 Tuesday morning, but at that time, and for at least 2 hours, even that didn’t work. Callers were greeted by this message: “The number you are calling is temporarily unavailable.”

People who had filed for unemployment in March, and their payment was not processed were given the new number. Bill Phelps was one of them. He lost his job as a truck driver in Winchester and has not been paid any money from unemployment insurance. So, he tried calling the new number at least 10 times Tuesday morning and they cannot get through.

"It is a punch in a gut because we are not able to do the things we want to do," Phelps said. "Or do the things we need to do. Like everyone else we have to cut back on the wants and only get the needs.”

A spokesperson for the Workforce Development Cabinet said their tech person said there were problems initially, but they were fixed by 9 Tuesday morning. Other people have told us there are still problems getting through.

Governor Beshear has said they will work to get benefits to all of those who filed in March by the end of this week.