Technology designed to make Halloween sweeter and safer

Halloween is almost here and folks are flocking to the stores to get last minute costumes.

Sherri Hannan with the Safe Kids Fayette County Coalition, says grab something flashy while you're out.

"If the kid wants that dark costume, let them carry a glow stick flashlight or get the light reflective costume so that they can be visible," she said.

Mattie Morton says her daughters found easy ways to incorporate light into their costumes.

"I have girls so you know they always had a wand or something," she said.

Hannan recommend steering kids away from the face masks.

"Face paint is better than wearing a mask, sometimes that obstructs a child's vision," Hannah said.

One trick parents can have up their sleeves is the Nextdoor app's treat map. It shows which houses are providing the sweets with a candy corn icon, and the haunted houses icon show which ones are bringing on the scares.

Nettie Cohen is a mother and grandmother who uses the Nextdoor app.

"I think it's a great app because it uses more protection for children, you can just look at that app and say, 'Hey, I'll go to this house because it's safe', so I love it, I think it's great, today, where we live, you have to help your children as much as possible," she said.

Homes marked with a teal pumpkin on the map will pass out non-food treats.

"A lot of kids here that participate at this facility have food allergies and I think the app is great because of protection," Morton said.

Parents should be on the lookout for any candy or food that has been opened, is homemade or could contain ingredients their child is allergic to.

Experts also want the public to know that trick-or-treaters carrying blue pumpkins may have special needs.