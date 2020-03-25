Teddy bears make up socially-distanced scavenger hunt in Lexington neighborhood

Being a parent is tough, but imagine being a parent to two preschoolers during a pandemic, all while also being nine months pregnant.

As the old saying goes, ‘It takes a village,’ and luckily, Elizabeth Lowry lives in a good one.

"Neighbors are definitely stepping in right now and being more supportive of one another,” says Lowry. “I see people going on walks and bike rides, it kind of feels like summertime with everyone out and about doing fun activities."

Elizabeth actually launched a fun activity of her own for parents who, like herself, are looking for ways to keep kids active while maintaining social distancing protocols.

"It's based on a book called ‘We're Going On A Bear Hunt,’ where a family starts walking around their neighborhood, and eventually find a bear,” explains Lowry. “So, I told everyone to set out a teddy bear where kids could see it."

Elizabeth says the response has been great. They’ve seen bears in all shapes and sizes along their walking path.

"We even had a family at the end of our street – I guess they don't have any kids and didn't have a teddy bear – so they painted one and put it in the window," she says.

The community scavenger hunt is helping families reconnect.

"I'm actually in labor right now,” says Lowry. “We walked around a lot yesterday, so I'm pretty sure that helped me right along."

Elizabeth says she’s only allowed to have her husband with her right now, because of visitation restrictions at the hospital.

In the meantime, her kids are staying with their grandparents, anxiously waiting to meet their new little brother, Daniel Cruise.

