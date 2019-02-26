Ted's Montana Grill to close Summit location in Lexington

Ted's Montana Grill is closing one of its two Lexington locations.

The Summit at Fritz Farm announced the restaurant's location in the shopping center will close this week.

The restaurant, founded by media mogul Ted Turner, opened in the spring of 2017. The restaurant's Hamburg location will remain open.

“On Feb. 28, Ted’s Montana Grill at The Summit at Fritz Farm will close. We are evaluating options for the space based on market demand and look forward to welcoming another inspired brand to our bespoke retail collection," a statement from The Summit at Fritz Farm's parent company Bayer Properties said.

This is the first restaurant to close at the new Lexington shopping center.