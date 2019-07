The Franklin County Coroner says a 14-year-old boy drowned at Elkhorn Creek around 5:30pm.

The boy's family as staying at the Still Waters Campground in Frankfort at the time. The coroner says the boy dove into the creek off the Kentucky River. He then went missing in the water.

Search crews later found the boy's body. He was pronounced dead at 8:30pm. The coroner's office says they are waiting to notify family before the boy's name is released.