Detectives: Girlfriend was reckless with gun that killed Lawrenceburg boyfriend

The Anderson County woman charged with her boyfriend's murder made an emotional appearance in court Thursday.

18-year-old Jordan Witt is accused of killing Kyle York back on April 13.

State Police say she was under the influence when she put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. They also say, however, that although she's charged with murder, it doesn't mean she intended to kill him.

At one point, Witt could be seen and heard crying, as investigators testified on what happened that night. A detective described two guns being on a nightstand beside Witt and York at the home in Countryside Estates that night – one a BB gun, the other a revolver.

The detective says witnesses told them they were in effect playing with the guns.

He says Kyle York told Witt which one was which, but she eventually also put the revolver to his head and pulled the trigger, later telling the detective "I knew the other one was fake."

Investigators are still waiting on blood tests for toxicology results because alcohol and drugs were there.

In court, the defense argued that testimony amounted to nothing more than an accident, but the judge found probable cause.

The judge has set bond at $500,000. The case now goes to the grand jury.